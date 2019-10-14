Ariel Winter Matches Her Strappy Sandals to Her Purse at Girl Up GirlHero Awards

Amid a star-studded “pink” carpet at the 2nd annual Girl Up GirlHero Awards, Ariel Winter managed to stand out.
The “Modern Family” star looked stylish on the carpet in a black blazer with embellishment worn over a floral top and bubblegum-colored miniskirt.
For footwear, the “Sofia the First” voice actress reached for white ankle-strap sandals with a rounded toe and a contrasting blue sole. The shoes matched her handbag, a white purse with feather detailing and gold hardware.
Winter wasn’t the only one to go with white footwear. Elsewhere on the carpet, Cara Delevingne chose pointy-toed white pumps to pair with her jumpsuit, a utilitarian one-piece from Guy Laroche with hole cut-outs.
Delevingne’s girlfriend, Ashley Benson, was chic in a puff-sleeved top and button-front miniskirt. The “Pretty Little Liars” actress finished her all-black look with pointy-toed stilettos from Jimmy Choo.
Meanwhile, Kate Hudson popped in an emerald green Hellessy dress with puff sleeves, ruffles and a high-low hemline. Black-and-white sandals pulled together the Fabletics founder’s outfit.
Jameela Jamil went for a menswear-inspired outfit, in a white button-down top, miniskirt and thigh-high boots. The body positivity activist accessorized with a shiny black oversized bag and black necktie.
