Ariel Winter Matches Her Strappy Sandals to Her Purse at Girl Up GirlHero Awards

By Ella Chochrek
2nd Annual Girl Up GirlHero Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Wilshire, Los Angeles, USA – 13 Oct 2019
Amid a star-studded “pink” carpet at the 2nd annual Girl Up GirlHero Awards, Ariel Winter managed to stand out.

The “Modern Family” star looked stylish on the carpet in a black blazer with embellishment worn over a floral top and bubblegum-colored miniskirt.

Ariel Winter in a pink miniskirt and white sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Sofia the First” voice actress reached for white ankle-strap sandals with a rounded toe and a contrasting blue sole. The shoes matched her handbag, a white purse with feather detailing and gold hardware.

A close-up look at Ariel Winter’s sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Winter wasn’t the only one to go with white footwear. Elsewhere on the carpet, Cara Delevingne chose pointy-toed white pumps to pair with her jumpsuit, a utilitarian one-piece from Guy Laroche with hole cut-outs.

Cara Delevingne in a Guy Laroche jumpsuit and white pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Delevingne’s girlfriend, Ashley Benson, was chic in a puff-sleeved top and button-front miniskirt.  The “Pretty Little Liars” actress finished her all-black look with pointy-toed stilettos from Jimmy Choo.

Ashley Benson in Paris Georgia and Jimmy Choo heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson popped in an emerald green Hellessy dress with puff sleeves, ruffles and a high-low hemline. Black-and-white sandals pulled together the Fabletics founder’s outfit.

Kate Hudson wearing Hellessy.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jameela Jamil went for a menswear-inspired outfit, in a white button-down top, miniskirt and thigh-high boots. The body positivity activist accessorized with a shiny black oversized bag and black necktie.

Jameela Jamil in thigh-high boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

