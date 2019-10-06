Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ariel Winter Sparkles in Crystal-Covered Mary Janes & LBD on the Red Carpet

By Ella Chochrek
A little bit of sparkle is all you need to keep an all-black outfit from becoming boring — just ask Ariel Winter.

The 21-year-old actress hit the red carpet last night at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. wearing a monochrome look that popped, thanks to crystal-covered footwear.

Ariel Winter in a little black dress and Mary Jane pumps at the<br />American Humane Hero Dog Awards Oct. 5.
Winter wore a long-sleeved black minidress with a V-neckline and ruffle detailing.

For shoes, the “Modern Family” star selected a pair of Mary Jane pumps with crystal embellishment, a pointed toe and a soaring stiletto heel.

A close-up look at Ariel Winter’s crystal-covered pumps.
Winter showed off the sparkly gold soles of her heels — a fun, glittery detail that complemented the crystals on the heels — while posing with a dog, Happy, on the red carpet. The A-lister, who owns four pups herself, spoke on stage at the event.

Ariel Winter pets a dog named Happy at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
Winter wasn’t the only attendee to choose heels that glistened. Kristin Chenoweth looked chic in a black velvet dress paired with sparkly block-heeled sandals. The Broadway star continued the glamour with chandelier earrings and a feathered clutch.

Kristin Chenoweth wearing a black dress with sparkly sandals at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
Other attendees at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards included Vivica A. Fox, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Roselyn Sanchez. The awards show airs Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.

