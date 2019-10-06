Ariel Winter Sparkles in Crystal-Covered Mary Janes & LBD on the Red Carpet

A little bit of sparkle is all you need to keep an all-black outfit from becoming boring — just ask Ariel Winter.
The 21-year-old actress hit the red carpet last night at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. wearing a monochrome look that popped, thanks to crystal-covered footwear.
Winter wore a long-sleeved black minidress with a V-neckline and ruffle detailing.
For shoes, the “Modern Family” star selected a pair of Mary Jane pumps with crystal embellishment, a pointed toe and a soaring stiletto heel.
Winter showed off the sparkly gold soles of her heels — a fun, glittery detail that complemented the crystals on the heels — while posing with a dog, Happy, on the red carpet. The A-lister, who owns four pups herself, spoke on stage at the event.
Winter wasn’t the only attendee to choose heels that glistened. Kristin Chenoweth looked chic in a black velvet dress paired with sparkly block-heeled sandals. The Broadway star continued the glamour with chandelier earrings and a feathered clutch.
Other attendees at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards included Vivica A. Fox, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Roselyn Sanchez. The awards show airs Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel.
