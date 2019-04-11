Ariel Winter’s Workout Look Includes See-Through Top, Pink Leggings & Nike Sneakers

Ariel Winter has workout style on lock.

The 21-year-old was spotted yesterday in Los Angeles on her way to the gym sporting a look that was both functional and stylish.

The “Modern Family” star wore a see-through net top by Puma over a black sports bra, showing off her toned midriff. She teamed the edgy top with fitted pink leggings, opting for a bold colorway that popped in the city streets.

Ariel Winter heads to the gym in Nike sneakers on April 10. CREDIT: MEGA For footwear, Winter selected supportive black training sneakers from Nike. The Oregon-based athleticwear giant’s kicks featured a waved outsole and mesh detailing on the upper.

A close-up look at Ariel Winter’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Mega

Winter wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail and went makeup-free.

Ariel Winter goes to the gym on April 10. CREDIT: MEGA While the actress does not have a deal with a sportswear company, she is an undeniable influencer in the fashion space. Winter has been an advocate for body positivity over the years, stepping out in formfitting ensembles on the red carpet and in the streets.

These days, the Los Angeles native is most often spotted en route to the gym or running errands with boyfriend Levi Meaden. She tends to favor more casual footwear, choosing lace-up boots and sneakers for her day-to-day.

