Ariel Winter Gives Gym Style an Edgy Twist in Mesh Top and Nike Sneakers

Workout clothes can be boring, but Ariel Winter has mastered the art of surprisingly edgy gym style.

The 21-year-old was spotted clad in a punk-inspired athleisure look while out with boyfriend Levi Meaden yesterday in Los Angeles.

Over her black sports bra and leggings, the “Modern Family” star layered a black mesh long-sleeved top with pink detailing.

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden out and about in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, she selected black Nike gym shoes with a waved white outsole and thick laces.

A closeup shot of Ariel Winter’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Winter wore her hair pulled back into a ponytail and accessorized with gym-friendly diamond stud earrings.

Meanwhile, Meaden, 31, looked casual in a faded blue T-shirt with button detailing, worn over faded blue jeans. His shoes were black and white Vans Old Skools — a classic skate shoe famous for its waved side stripe, durable canvas upper and waffle outsole.

The actress is often seen out and about on the streets. Her off-duty shoe style tends to veer casual, with lifestyle sneakers, ankle boots and flat thigh-highs making up a good portion of her closet. On the red carpet, Winter will swap her comfy flats for high heels, favoring strappy sandals and pointy-toed pumps for a polished finish.

Flip through the gallery to check out more of Ariel Winter’s body-confident style.

