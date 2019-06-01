Ariel Winter Keeps Comfy in Sweats & Dog-Print Vans Sneakers

Ariel Winter is wearing her love of dogs on her sleeve — or, shoe.

The 21-year-old headed to the office in Los Angeles yesterday keeping comfy in sweats and pup-print Vans sneakers.

The “Modern Family” star kept things casual in a black tank top and gray sweatpants, which she rolled over at the waistband to reveal a flash of toned tummy.

Ariel Winter out and about in Los Angeles on May 31. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Winter’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Winter opted for white dog-print slip-on Vans sneakers. A known supporter of animals, the actress owns four dogs, who she shares with boyfriend Levi Meaden. She wore black socks underneath her shoes for a skate-inspired look.

The influencer completed her dressed-down outfit with clear-framed glasses, wearing her newly red tresses down and her keys dangling from her waistband.

The Vans seem to be Winter’s new go-to pair of shoes, as she sported them for a May 29 outing as well. The “Mr. Peabody & Sherman” star revealed the versatility of the kicks, as her first look saw them get a rocker edge with ripped jeans and a Metallica T-shirt.

Ariel Winter in Vans sneakers with a Metallica T-shirt on May 31. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to her off-duty style, the “it” girl tends to go with casual footwear, choosing styles like lifestyle sneakers and combat boots. For the red carpet, the petite star — who’s thought to be around 5-foot-1 — favors high heels.

