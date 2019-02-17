Ariel Winter Goes Braless in a White Pantsuit & Sandals for Her 21st Birthday

Ariel Winter turned 21 on Jan. 28, but she’s still celebrating her milestone birthday.

The “Modern Family” star posted a series of images to Instagram on Friday of her partying at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas while clad in a white blazer and matching trousers. She went braless under the blazer for a skin-baring look.

The Los Angeles native completed her ensemble with strappy nude sandals on a stiletto heel. She accessorized with a diamond-covered cuff earring.

“🍾T🍾W🍾E🍾N🍾T🍾Y 🍾O🍾N🍾E🍾🍾🍾🍾 THANK YOU SO MUCH to everyone who worked to make this birthday so special, and to everyone who made the journey to celebrate with me. I am the luckiest girl🥰 I couldn’t be more grateful for all the love and support I have in my life. ❤️ #likeacaesar @caesarspalace@raos @draisiv” she captioned her Instagram post.

The image racked up more than 140,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Inside the bash, Winter celebrated with an elaborate cake decorated with faux dollar bills bearing her face, birthday candles and poker chips labeled with “21.”

Earlier in the week, the “Last Movie Star” actress posted a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to her boyfriend, the Canadian actor Levi Meaden.

“Happy Valentine’s Day I’m a very lucky girl I love you!,” the University of California, Los Angeles star wrote.

Click through the gallery to see Ariel Winter’s most body-confident ensembles.

Want more?

Ariel Winter Wears the Shortest Dress Ever in the Cold

Ariel Winter Elevates Her Jeans and Crop Top With Trendy Python Print Sandals

Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Body-Confident Style in Hot Pink Gown and Shiny Sandals