Ariana Grande Kicks Off World Tour in the Craziest 7-Inch Heeled Thigh-High Boots

By Allie Fasanella
Ariana Grande kicked off her “Sweetener” world tour in Albany, N.Y., Monday night, performing in a range of platform boots — a trend we saw all over the runway for fall ’19 at Paris Fashion Week in early March.

The 25-year-old pop star hit the stage in various custom shoe designs from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti and L.A. streetwear brand Unravel. For one song, she donned a vibrant orange look complete with a ruched tangerine miniskirt and baggy platform stiletto thigh-high boots by the latter.

Ariana Grande wearing a custom orange ruched miniskirt and baggy semisheer platform boots by Unravel.
More photos show Grande performing in a bold red patent bondage-inspired outfit featuring a buckled top, a matching miniskirt and towering platform stiletto thigh-highs.

Ariana Grande wearing glossy red bondage-inspired look complete with towering platform thigh-high boots.
For her performance of “Thank U, Next,” the hitmaker showed off a plaid miniskirt and matching over-the-knee platform stiletto boots. The colorful ensemble screamed Cher Horowitz from “Clueless.”

Ariana Grande performing “Thank U, Next” wearing a plaid miniskirt and matching over-the-knee boots.
Grande is known to be a big fan of thigh-high boots and regularly rocks the no-pants trend with the popular shoe style.

