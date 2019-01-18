Ariana Grande’s Shoes Are Pretty, Pink & Expensive — Just Like Her ‘7 Rings’ Music Video

Ariana Grande dropped her highly anticipated song “7 Rings” along with the extravagant all-pink music video last night, and everyone’s buzzing about the details, from her various bold looks to her co-stars, which included her dog, Toulouse. It’s a lavish display of glamour, glitz and, well, money.

So of course, Grande wore statement-making footwear for the shoot. Sophia Webster took to Instagram this morning to confirm that the pop star was wearing her shoes in the video. The designer shared several screen grabs of Grande, writing: “#SpottedInSophias She wants it, she got it! @arianagrande came to slay in her new video ‘7 rings’ wearing #SophiaWebster shoes.”

The 25-year-old singer donned Webster’s fuchsia satin Dina bootie, featuring a fuchsia crystal embellished vinyl ankle strap. The style retails for $695. Grande also wore the British shoes designer’s bright pink satin Andie sandal, which comes with a baby pink satin and silver glitter double bow strap detail. The silhouette, which comes in three other colorways, will cost you $495.

But Grande’s Sophia Websters aren’t the only designer wares in the video. Christian Louboutin gets a cheeky shout-out in the lyrics: “Whoever said money can’t solve your problems / Must not have had enough money to solve ’em / They say, “Which one?” I say, “Nah, I want all of ’em” / Happiness is the same price as red-bottoms.”

Watch the full “7 Rings” music video below.

For more of Ariana Grande’s style, check out the gallery.

