Ariana Grande kicked off her “Sweetener” world tour on Monday in a series of sky-high shoes that some entertainers wouldn’t deem wearable for dancing and performing.

Ariana Grande wears custom boots by Giuseppe Zanotti on her “Sweetener” tour. CREDIT: Splash

Her footwear ranged from Pleaser heels to parachute boots from L.A. streetwear brand Unravel to several custom pairs from Italian luxury brand Giuseppe Zanotti.

When asked if he did anything special for Grande’s footwear that he hasn’t done with previous artists, Zanotti said that Grande’s footwear in his soaring heels is the most impressive he’s seen. “Musicians and dancers usually require chunkier and lower heels to feel more secure on stage. Ariana is one of the only talents to perform with ease in skyscraper platforms.”

The songbird paired a set of the boots with a custom Versace dress, as seen on the brand’s Instagram.

Grande is in good company among stage veterans like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and more artists who have had his bespoke footwear on tour.

Custom Giuseppe Zanotti boots made for Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener” tour. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

FN had a chance to speak with the Zanotti further about the designs and working with Grande. Here’s what he had to say:

What were some technical aspects of the design that were important for Ariana’s movement on stage?

“When I make shoes for the stage, I always obsess over every single detail to make them comfortable and ‘wow.’ Our super-high platforms are very stable, and rubber soles help [the artist] feel safe while dancing onstage.”

Custom Giuseppe Zanotti boots made for Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener” tour. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Custom Giuseppe Zanotti boots made for Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener” tour. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Ariana is quite short, so did that factor into constructing a much higher heel than usual? How high are the heels?

“Ariana masters skyscraper heels, and she wore similar platforms in the past. The custom-made heels are over 5 inches.”

Did Ariana have specific requests for the look of the shoes and address any special needs for the tour?

“Ariana loves very high platforms and over-the-knee boots. For the tour, she specifically requested full-length durable zippers to allow easy changes between performances.”

Custom Giuseppe Zanotti boots made for Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener” tour. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

A sketch of a custom Giuseppe Zanotti boot made for Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener” tour. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

A sketch of custom Giuseppe Zanotti boots made for Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener” tour. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

