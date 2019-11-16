Ariana Grande Pairs White Puffer and Polka Dot Pumps in Perky Pose

Ariana Grande and her cuddly companion were prepared for the winter weather in her latest Instagram post.

The singer posed for the camera holding her dog while walking through a corridor on Saturday. Grande sported a long white puffer coat that fell below her knees. The Aritzia Duvet puffer is filled with responsibly sourced goose down and is quilted in a chevron pattern. The coat retails for $398 on Aritzia.com.

For footwear, the 26-year-old wore pumps with a pointed closed toe over a pair of translucent sheer black tights. The white shoes, which featured a small thin heel, matched the star’s ensemble and were decorated with black polka dots, giving it a dalmatian print aesthetic.

Grande kept it simple with accessories: the star matched her ensemble with a black backpack with quilted detailing, as well as a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

She captioned her post “the love of my life,” in reference to her dog who she is holding in the photograph. Grande’s dog was also bundled up for the cold and was dressed in a gray woolly sweater.

