You Must See Ariana Grande’s Thigh-High Parachute Boots — They’re Trending for Fall

It’s no secret boots are a “shoe-in” for fall ’19. The style was spotted at Paris Fashion Week in early March, and Ariana Grande couldn’t help but to rock the trend.

The 25-year-old pop star, who just kicked off her Sweetener World Tour this week, took to Instagram today to show off her custom Parachute Boots made by L.A. streetwear brand Unravel.

Grande appears backstage dressed in all-white from head to toe in a white silk slip, puffer jacket and parachute knee-high boots.

But this isn’t the first time the singer rocked 7-inch heeled boots by the California-based brand. Earlier this week, Grande had on an identical orange pair when she kicked off her tour in Albany, N.Y.

Pictures from Ariana Grande’s Sweetener Tour performance in Albany, N.Y., March 18. CREDIT: Splash News

The pop star has several fab looks and shoes for her tour. She’s been seen in various custom shoe designs, including a pair by Italian luxury brand Giuseppe Zanotti.

Grande’s Boston performance also included a surprise appearance by rapper 2 Chainz. The pair sang “Rule the World,” a song off of 2 Chainz’s latest album featuring Grande.

During Grande’s Boston performance, the pop star sang hits from her latest albums “Sweetener” and “thank u, next.”

The singer will be on an international tour until October.

Offstage, the Reebok collaborator also enjoys wearing sneakers. Grande teamed up with Reebok in 2017, and in a previous interview she told FN: “I love the Reebok family because we both value diversity and encouraging people to be the truest versions of themselves.”

