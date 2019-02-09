Ariana Grande Gives a Fan Extra Love in a Pair of Must-See Booties

Ariana Grande showed a lucky fan some extra love last night outside a restaurant in Los Angeles.

The singer’s newest album, “thank u, next,” dropped yesterday and she seemed to be in high spirits. She stepped out in her favorite top — an oversized sweatshirt — and baggy pants with her hair styled in her famous ponytail.

Ariana Grande gives a fan a kiss on the cheek outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles, Feb. 8. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Ariana Grande’s platform booties. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet were a pair of eccentric platform booties from Naked Wolfe. The shoes feature a 5-inch heel with a matching platform, all in a black and white houndstooth pattern. Similar styles retail from $260 to $350.

The 25-year-old had many reasons to celebrate last night as her album is already number one on iTunes, with her boldly titled song “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” also topping the charts.

She took to Instagram to celebrate, sharing a series of pictures from a celebration of her new release. In the images, she again has her signature ponytail intact as well as another big sweatshirt and a choker.

