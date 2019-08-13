Ariana Grande Poses for Fragrance Shoot in Head-to-Toe Pink With Fox Fur Stilettos

Ariana Grande wore head-to-toe pink for her “thank u, next” fragrance shoot — and her look included furry heels.

The 26-year-old pop star posed in a silky bra top with ruffles and a shiny pink skirt with silver zip detailing.

For footwear, the “7 rings” hitmaker went with Brian Atwood’s fluffy Melly sandals. The shoes are made of kid suede with fox fur embellishment. They boast an almond-shaped silhouette, a tie closure at the ankle and a 4.7-inch stiletto heel. The style is sold out but was last spotted on Moda Operandi’s website, with an $895 price tag.

Brian Atwood Melly sandal with fox fur embellishment. CREDIT: Moda Operandi

Grande completed her look with silver hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher. The “thank u, next” scent hits Ulta Beauty shelves on Aug. 18.

When it comes to footwear, the Grammy winner loves soaring heels — even when she’s performing onstage.

“I think there’s something wrong with me, for sure,” she told FN of her love for heels. “If you wanted me to I could, like, run. I mean, I can get to A to B fast.”

“She’s the only person I know who does a concert in 6-inch heels. This girl doesn’t stumble,” stylist Law Roach, who dressed her for the perfume shoot, added. “After her show in Anaheim, we went to Disneyland, and she still walked around in 6-inch heels. Those feet are magical.”

