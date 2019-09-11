Ariana Grande Wore Crocs With Socks — and Twitter Went Crazy

Crocs is on a hot streak — and even Ariana Grande has a pair.

The 26-year-old posed a photo to Instagram yesterday wearing an oversized crewneck sweatshirt, with a white pair of the rubber clogs. She wore white socks with black writing on them underneath.

The shoes have a built-in arch support and a back strap for added stability. They’re available in the white colorway sported by the pop star for $40 on Zappos.com.

White rubber clogs from Crocs. CREDIT: Zappos.com

Given that Grande’s the most-followed woman on Instagram (164 million followers), her post got lots of attention from netizens — most of whom loved the look.

“How does ariana grande manage to make crocs look good? is there ANYTHING this woman can’t pull off?” a tweet from @babycees read.

how does ariana grande manage to make crocs look good? is there ANYTHING this woman can’t pull off? 🥵 pic.twitter.com/GZmVYGM7Rb — cee (@babycees) September 10, 2019

“I saw Ariana Grande wearing crocs and socks, so I bought crocs and socks,” @mercliv wrote on Twitter.

Related Kicks & Crocs: The Shoe Brands College Girls Are Buying to Head Back to School Twitter Thinks These Nike Air Force 1s Look Like Crocs Best Boys Slippers That Are Super Cozy

I saw Ariana Grande wearing crocs and socks, so I bought crocs and socks pic.twitter.com/QzmncQp30i — liv🦖 (@mercliv) September 11, 2019

“Ariana grande wears crocs, she’s just like the normal folks,” tweeted @monikangaroo.

ariana grande wears crocs, she's just like the normal folks — milli vanilli (@monikangaroo) September 10, 2019

The photo did seem to inspire users to buy Crocs. Twitter user @skylaremilieg posted an image of herself shopping the rubber clogs, captioning the shot: “thanks a lot @ArianaGrande i bought crocs today.”

thanks a lot @ArianaGrande i bought crocs today pic.twitter.com/53liyQF7A4 — miss needy (@skylaremilieg) September 11, 2019

Grande isn’t the only celebrity to get behind the rubber clog company. Crocs has partnered with stars such as Post Malone, Drew Barrymore and Zooey Deschanel.

The brand is also a favorite among Gen Zers — selling well as part of the “ugly” shoe fad, according to Piper Jaffray.

Want more?

Ariana Grande Poses for Fragrance Shoot in Head-to-Toe Pink With Furry Stilettos

Ariana Grande’s Dance Moves in Skyscraper Heels Impress Giuseppe Zanotti

This Is How Much Ariana Grande Makes With Each Concert Tour