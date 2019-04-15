Ariana Grande Closes Out Coachella in 7-Inch Heeled Thigh-High Boots

Along with her famous high ponytail, Ariana Grande has become known for rocking towering over-the-knee stiletto boots, from the street to the stage. And last night, the pop superstar took look to Coachella in Indio, Calif., rocking four outfits complete with thigh-highs.

The 25-year-old performer, who made history as the fourth woman ever to headline the music festival, received help from stylist Law Roach for the special occasion. One look showed her sporting a sexy patent lavender bondage top with a fairylike skirt and a matching shawl.

Ariana Grande making history as the fourth woman ever to headline Coachella on April 14. CREDIT: Splash

Purple OTK boots featuring a sky-high stiletto heel and a chunky platform sole provided the 5-foot-tall songstress with some extra height for her performance. A headpiece and choker pulled things together.

A closer look at Ariana Grande wearing towering purple platform stiletto boots onstage. CREDIT: Splash

Roach, who also styles Celine Dion, took to Instagram yesterday to give Grande a shoutout. “Headed to Coachella, So the entire day will be dedicated to my love @arianagrande. Thank you for always trusting me with the big moments!!! 13 music videos and counting…. #3 Into You…. #styledbyLAW #fLAWless,” he captioned several posts.

The “7 Rings” singer, who brought out special guests like Nicki Minaj, Diddy and N’SYNC, will hit the stage at Coachella again next weekend.

