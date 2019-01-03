What Will Ariana Grande Wear to Headline 2019 Coachella?

In terms of her career (and only her career — not her personal life), Ariana Grande had a stellar 2018. And it looks like she’s about to have an even better 2019: It was announced yesterday that the pop star is set to headline Coachella, the buzziest music festival of the year that will run from April 12 to 21, along with Childish Gambino and Tame Impala. The pint-sized star shared the lineup on her Instagram, captioning the post, “humbled and excited as hell, coachella thank u.”

While there’s no doubt that the “thank u next” singer will deliver an incredible performance, the question as to what she plans to wear remains. Given her penchant for outsized hoodies and thigh-high boots with needle-thin heels, it’s hard to imagine that her signature uniform will lend itself to the Indio, Calif., desert heat.

But then again, the Reebok ambassador has also been known to favor strapless bubble-hemmed minidresses like the lavender cloudlike Christian Siriano creation she wore to Billboard‘s Women in Music event in December or babydoll tops like the sweet Cecilie Bahnsen design that she turned into a very, very short dress for an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — both of which could work in 90-degree temps.

Ariana Grande performing at <em>Billboard</em>‘s 13th annual Women in Music event in New York. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Grande battles Fallon in the “Musical Genre Challenge.” CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Nevertheless, it’s her preferred footwear — over-the-knee styles from brands that include Le Silla, Stuart Weitzman and Sergio Rossi — that poses a potential overheating problem. Will she commit to her trademark look and tough it out? Or will she switch into an unexpected style? Perhaps a pair of lace-up sandals for necessary ventilation? We have about four months until we find out.

Click through to view all the times Ariana Grande went pantless in an oversized top and thigh-high boots.

