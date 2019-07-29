Anne Hathaway’s Very Unique Dress Comes With an Unexpected Shoe Choice at ‘Modern Love’ Press Panel

Anne Hathaway looked runway-chic on Saturday at Amazon Prime Video’s Television Critics Association media event in Beverley Hills, Calif., where she promoted her new TV show “Modern Love.” The 36-year-old made the style statement for her first major appearance after announcing her pregnancy last week.

Anne Hathaway at Amazon Prime Video’s “Modern Love” press panel. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/JanuaryImages/Shu

Her maxi dress, which is from Valentino’s fall 2019 collection, was decorated with a romantic 19th century-style image of two statues kissing. The tribute to classic art had a modern twist with vibrant illustrations of roses and snakes. The gown also featured floor-length yellow pleats and long flowing sleeves.

Anne Hathaway at Amazon Prime Video’s “Modern Love” press panel. CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstoc

The star accessorized the ensemble with a pair of dangling earrings in the shape of a gold ball and chain.

Hathaway made a case for fashionable patterns clashing with her footwear. The “Oceans 8” actress matched her look with a pair of snakeskin boots complete with a pointed toe on a block heel.

Cristin Milioti at Amazon Prime Video’s “Modern Love” press panel. CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shu

Hathaway was joined at the event by her co-star Cristin Milioti. The 33-year-old actress wore a maxi dress with a collared top and buttons that lined the front. On her feet, the “How I Met Your Mother” alum wore a pair of baby blue shoes with block heels and a transparent strap with a tortoise shell buckle.

