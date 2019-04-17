Anne Hathaway Takes Menswear Inspo to Flirty Levels With Peekaboo Lacy Top & Pointy Pumps

Anne Hathaway was spotted making an appearance at BBC Radio 2 in London on Wednesday wearing a striking suit with classic heels and an assortment of complementary accessories.

The “Ocean’s 8” actress donned a vibrant teal double-breasted blazer by Gabriela Hearst with a lacy black top underneath and matching trousers. The silk-blend blazer alone comes with a price tag of $1,761.

Anne Hathaway steps out in a striking look for an appearance at BBC Radio 2 in London on April 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 36-year-old Oscar winner added Karen Walker’s Number One sunglasses and green and blue Rachel Comey Arc statement earrings, which retail for $95, to her chic look. She further accessorized with a black croc-embossed top handle box bag, also from Gabriela Hearst.

Anne Hathaway wearing a teal Gabriela Hearst suit with black pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The star of “The Devil Wears Prada” — who is making headlines for sharing that she’s quitting drinking until her son is 18 — pulled things together with a pair of timeless black patent leather pumps featuring a high stiletto heel and a pointed toe.

A closer look at Anne Hathaway wearing black patent leather pumps with a pointy toe. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hathaway is currently promoting her new comedy flick, “The Hustle,” co-starring Rebel Wilson. The two actresses play scam artists in the film, which hits theaters on May 10.

