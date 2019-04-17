Anne Hathaway Takes Menswear Inspo to Flirty Levels With Peekaboo Lacy Top & Pointy Pumps

Anne Hathaway was spotted making an appearance at BBC Radio 2 in London on Wednesday wearing a striking suit with classic heels and an assortment of complementary accessories.
The “Ocean’s 8” actress donned a vibrant teal double-breasted blazer by Gabriela Hearst with a lacy black top underneath and matching trousers. The silk-blend blazer alone comes with a price tag of $1,761.
The 36-year-old Oscar winner added Karen Walker’s Number One sunglasses and green and blue Rachel Comey Arc statement earrings, which retail for $95, to her chic look. She further accessorized with a black croc-embossed top handle box bag, also from Gabriela Hearst.
The star of “The Devil Wears Prada” — who is making headlines for sharing that she’s quitting drinking until her son is 18 — pulled things together with a pair of timeless black patent leather pumps featuring a high stiletto heel and a pointed toe.
Hathaway is currently promoting her new comedy flick, “The Hustle,” co-starring Rebel Wilson. The two actresses play scam artists in the film, which hits theaters on May 10.
Want more?
Anne Hathaway Pops in Pink Pantsuit and Soaring Heels Alongside Matthew McConaughey