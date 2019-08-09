Anne Hathaway Wears Stiletto Pumps for Maternity Style Red Carpet Debut

Jake Gyllenhaal’s much-anticipated Broadway show “Sea Wall/A Life” debuted last night and had a star-studded guest list.

Gyllenhaal’s “Love & Other Drugs” co-star Anne Hathaway attended the opening night alongside her husband, Adam Shulman. The actress, who is pregnant with her second child, chose a pink Brandon Maxwell dress with thin cutouts for the red carpet.

Hathaway accessorized the bright look with a dark red clutch and a set of Christian Louboutin sandals; the metallic shoes feature a thin heel and a clear strap along the back. The Joanita heel retails for $795.

Brandon Maxwell added a special something in for the actress when customizing the dress: a personalized tag that said “Anne + 1” for the expecting mother.

Other big names in attendance for the opening night included Zac Posen, Tom Hiddleston, Kate Walsh and the star’s sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Maggie went with a black spaghetti-strap 3.1 Phillip Lim dress to celebrate her brother’s successful show. She matched the look with pointed-toe black heels.

“Sea Wall/A Life” follows the story of two men, Gyllenhaal’s character Abe and Tony-nominated actor Tom Sturridge’s character Alex, both dealing with tragedy and loss. The show originally debuted at the Public Theatre in February and has since transitioned to the Hudson Theatre for a limited Broadway showing until Sep. 29.

