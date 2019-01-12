Anne Hathaway Pops in Pink Pantsuit and Soaring Heels Alongside Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway at the "Serenity" photocall in Los Angeles on Jan. 11.

Anne Hathaway made a chic statement in a pink pantsuit and high heels as she posed alongside Matthew McConaughey at the “Serenity” photocall in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Rachel Getting Married” actress’ blush pantsuit was by Petar Petrov. The wool/silk blend pants featured a built-in, ring-buckle belt, while the blazer had slits in the sleeves to reveal more of Hathaway’s low-cut, rose-colored blouse.

Anne Hathaway at the “Serenity” photocall on Jan. 11. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the 36-year-old selected sky-high Casadei heels. The blue pumps featured the brand’s signature narrow blade heel, with a suede upper and a pointed toe.

A closer look at Hathaway’s Casadei heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the photocall, Hathaway took photos with “Serenity” co-star McConaughey, who stood by her side in a casual but pulled together ensemble.

The 49-year-old wore a purple button-down shirt tucked into a pair of checked trousers. The “Dazed and Confused” actor layered a brown suede jacket over his shirt, completing his look with shiny lace-up shoes.

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathway pose at the “Serenity” film photocall. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Set in a tropical enclave known as Plymouth Island, “Serenity” is an upcoming thriller starring the Academy Award-winning actors. McConaughey portrays Baker Dill, a fishing boat captain who leads tours off the island. Dill’s life is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife, Karen (Hathaway), finds him. Karen pleads for Dill to rescue her and their young son from her current, violent husband (Jason Clarke).

The Steven Knight-directed film comes to theaters Jan. 25.

Want more?

Anne Hathaway Wears a ‘Bedsheet’ Dress With Shimmery Sky-High Heels on the Red Carpet

Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried and More Stars on the Front Row at Givenchy’s Spring 2019 Show

Anne Hathaway’s Armani Gown From 2006 Covered Her Face at ‘Colossal’ Premiere