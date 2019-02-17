Harper Beckham Looks Like a Mini Anna Wintour in the Front Row at London Fashion Week

At every Victoria Beckham show, the designer’s family sits front row to cheer her on.

This time, it was Victoria’s 7-year-old daughter, Harper, who made the biggest style statement, appearing in an all-black look punctuated by a fringed bob as she watched her mother’s collection hit the runway at London Fashion Week today.

The hairdo called to mind Vogue editor Anna Wintour’s classic chop — and the similarity was particularly apparent with Wintour sitting just one seat away from the child in a blue leather coat and her signature sunglasses.

(L-R): Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham and Anna Wintour in the front row. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In between the bobs sat David Beckham, who sported a tailored black suit and tie.

The former soccer star was spotted exiting the show venue alongside Hanna Cross, girlfriend of Brooklyn Beckham. Cross looked chic in bright-red pants designed by Victoria Beckham, which she paired with a burgundy blazer and black ankle-strap sandals.

David Beckham and Hana Cross leaving the<br />Victoria Beckham show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For his part, Brooklyn showed off his typical artsy style in a newsboy cap and trousers held up by suspenders. To complete his look, he chose clunky black lace-ups.

Brooklyn Beckham leaves the fall ’19 Victoria Beckham show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Olivia Palermo commanded attention in a long coat, a leather skirt and black boots.

Olivia Palermo arriving to the fall ’19 Victoria Beckham show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Beckham family stepped out for a celebratory lunch after the show, with the designer sporting a festive red dress for the meal.

“After show lunch with my favorite people x I could not do it without you x kisses 😘 #VBAW19,” the Spice Girls alum captioned a shot from lunch.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities at the Victoria Beckham show.

Want more?

Victoria Beckham Makes Another Strong Case for This Controversial Shoe Trend

All the Jimmy Choo Shoes on the Runway at London Fashion Week

From the Archives: How Kate Moss’ Runway Debut Made Heroin Chic Cool