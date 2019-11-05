Anna Kendrick Responds After Getting Trolled by Sneakerheads for Creasing Her Jordans

Anna Kendrick was roasted among sneakerheads with an Instagram post — and she addressed the mishap in tonight’s episode of “Desus & Mero” on Showtime.

The actress was gifted Air Jordan kicks in April by Desus Nice and The Kido Mero, hosts of their titular show as well as the “Bodega Boys” podcast.

To show off the shoes, Kendrick posed in a mirror selfie in April with one foot on tip-toe, leaving her sneaker with a fold at the toe. Netizens were quick to troll her lack of sneaker know-how.

“Oh your Bending the toe now there’s gonna be creases in them. Sorry I’m a sneakerhead I guess it can’t be helped,” read one comment.

“Girlll, you gon crease those Jordansss,” read another.

“I don’t care if you crease your kicks I still love you!!!” another user wrote.

On the program airing tonight, Kendrick explained that she had no idea she should treat the shoes delicately.

“I was very clear in my post to say, ‘It’s a starter kit Jordan’ because they’re not super-impressive Jordans,” she said. “Just like a basic, entry-level Jordan.”

“I put them on, took a picture of them like, ‘Thanks, this is awesome.’ And all of the comments were about — I don’t know sneaker culture so I didn’t know I was walking into the s**tstorm I was walking into — every comment was like ‘The creases. Oh, what are you doing?'” Kendrick continued.

Safe it say, it was a lesson learned.

