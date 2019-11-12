Anna Kendrick’s 5-Inch Heels + Tights Add a Lot of Height to Her Petite Frame on ‘GMA’

Anna Kendrick arrived at “Good Morning America” today in New York wearing a clever choice in footwear.

The star of upcoming Disney+ film “Noelle” wore a patterned sweater and skirt set under a tan knee-length coat and a Versace purse that retails for $1,895.

Anna Kendrick arrives at “Good Morning America” in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Anna Kendrick’s platform sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Kendrick, who is only 5-feet-2 used styling hacks to add length to her shorter frame — a coat that cropped above the knee and a skirt that skimmed the thigh. On her feet, she wore a pair of platform leather sandals with a peep-toe and a chunky heel that looked nearly 5 inches.

She also wore tights, which are currently a huge fall trend, that not only allowed her to wear uber-high platform leather sandals in the cold city weather, but also created the illusion of natural height and lengthened legs as the color of the tights blended into the matching shade of the sandals.

The “Pitch Perfect” alum appeared on the morning program to promote her role as the titular character Noelle Kringle, the daughter of Santa Claus. Her co-stars include Bill Hader, Julie Hagerty, Billy Eichner and Shirley MacLaine.

The film is set to release tomorrow on Disney’s new streaming platform Disney+.

