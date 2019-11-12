Anna Kendrick Seals Her Glitzy Red Carpet Look With a Bow at ‘Noelle’ Screening

Anna Kendrick looked like a gift-wrapped present at a screening of her Disney+ Christmas comedy film, “Noelle,” Monday in New York.

The “Twilight” alum was all glammed up in an August Getty Atelier fall ’19 couture dress. The white minidress featured a statement-making bow train, complete with crystal accents throughout for an extra touch of sparkle.

Anna Kendrick wears an August Getty Atelier dress and classic black pumps on Nov. 11 at a “Noelle” screening in New York. CREDIT: Christopher Smith/Shutterstock

With the holidays fast-approaching, the glitzy dress resembled a bow-adorned present.

Kendrick completed her look with classic black pumps. The shoes boasted a black velvet upper, a spiky stiletto heel and a pointed toe. A low-cut topline provided a peek at the A-lister’s toes, extending the length of the leg and creating an illusion of extra height.

Anna Kendrick wears an August Getty Atelier dress and classic black pumps on Nov. 11 at a “Noelle” screening in New York. CREDIT: Christopher Smith/Shutterstock

A closer look at Anna Kendrick’s black pumps. CREDIT: Christopher Smith/Shutterstock

The “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” actress is believed to be about 5-foot-2, but she often chooses ensembles that make her appear taller.

Earlier Monday, Kendrick chose a leg-lengthening look for an appearance on “Good Morning America,” layering black tights under matching platform sandals. Here, too, the goal was to make the wearer appear taller since wearing opaque tights to match shoes blurs the line between the shoes and the legs, creating one fluid vertical line. She paired her sandals with a patterned sweater and matching skirt, along with a tan knee-length coat.

Anna Kendrick arrives at “Good Morning America” in New York on Nov. 11. CREDIT: Splash News

