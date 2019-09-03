Angelina Jolie Sports Head-to-Heel White for Labor Day in Ferragamo Sandals

Angelina Jolie spent her Labor Day clad in head-to-heel white — perhaps to get in her last wear until Memorial Day rolls around.

The Oscar winner, 44, took three of her six kids out for lunch on Monday wearing white look with a few pops of brown.

Angelina Jolie wearing a dress by The Row and Ferragamo sandals. CREDIT: MEGA Jolie sported a long-sleeved, pleated dress by The Row ($6,150 on Neimanmarcus.com), which she cinched in at the waist with a chunky brown belt.

For footwear, the “Unbroken” director selected sandals from one of her favorite brands: Salvatore Ferragamo. The sleek leather slides featured a trendy square-toe, silver hardware at the vamp and a walkable 1-inch heel. While sold out in the colorway Jolie selected, the shoes are available for $535 (10% off) on Zappos’ luxury site.

A closer look at Angelina Jolie’s white Ferragamo sandals. CREDIT: Mega

The “Changeling” actress completed her look with oversized sunglasses and a Fendi handbag ($2,890 on the designer’s website).

(L-R): Zahara, Shiloh, Pax and Angelina Jolie head to lunch in Los Angeles on Sept. 2. CREDIT: MEGA Although there’s no requirement that white duds be retired post-Labor Day, old tradition dictates that blanc clothes and accessories be rotated out of circulation during fall and winter months.

The origins of the rule date back to the 1900s, when white was the go-to shade for staying cool in hot weather. By the 1950s, women’s magazines had escalated the correlation between temperature and colorways into something of a mandate — establishing winter white as a full-on fashion faux pas.

While all-white looks like Jolie’s were trending for summer, the old Labor Day rule hasn’t stopped sartorially inclined stars like Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid from sporting blanc throughout fall and winter. That’s to say, Jolie’s Ferragamo sandals can stay.

