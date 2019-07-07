Angelina Jolie Adds a Colorful Pop to Her Classic-Chic Look With Orange Sandals on Shopping Trip With Her Twins

Angelina Jolie has perfected the art of classic dressing over the years, and the 44-year-old went for a typically chic look yesterday as she stepped out shopping with her kids in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie out and about with twins Knox and Vivienne. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Oscar winner wore a black tank top tucked into flare-legged black pants, layering a beige trench coat from Everlane on top.

For footwear, the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actress went with orange slide sandals. The shoes featured a flat sole and appeared to be made of leather. Jolie showed off her pedicure in the open-toed shoes, revealing bright red polish fitting in with her classic style sensibility.

A closer look at Angelina Jolie’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The humanitarian finished off her look with oversized sunglasses with gray lenses and a black Salvatore Ferragamo handbag with gold detailing.

While the mother of six was not accompanied by all of the kids, she was joined by two of them, 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. Knox wore a white T-shirt with shiny black pants. Vivienne sported a gray and white striped T-shirt, blue jeans and black high-top Converse sneakers.

Angelina Jolie with her 10-year-old kids, Knox and Vivienne, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to Knox and Vivienne, Jolie shares four children with ex-husband Brad Pitt: Maddox (17), Pax (15), Zahara (14) and Shiloh (13). The A-lister is in the midst of filming her latest project, “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”

Below, see the top celebrity moments from the FNAAs.

Want more?

Angelina Jolie Brings Her Kids to the ‘Dumbo’ Premiere, and Their Shoe Game Is Strong

Angelina Jolie Models Casual-Chic Style on Shopping Trip With Son Pax

Angelina Jolie Shows Us How to Pull Off Classic Style at London Film Fest