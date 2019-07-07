Sign up for our newsletter today!

Angelina Jolie Adds a Colorful Pop to Her Classic-Chic Look With Orange Sandals on Shopping Trip With Her Twins

By Ella Chochrek
Angelina Jolie, celebrity style
Angelina Jolie
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie has perfected the art of classic dressing over the years, and the 44-year-old went for a typically chic look yesterday as she stepped out shopping with her kids in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie, black tank top, everlane trench coat, slide sandals,vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-PittAngelina Jolie out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jul 2019
Angelina Jolie out and about with twins Knox and Vivienne.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Oscar winner wore a black tank top tucked into flare-legged black pants, layering a beige trench coat from Everlane on top.

For footwear, the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actress went with orange slide sandals. The shoes featured a flat sole and appeared to be made of leather. Jolie showed off her pedicure in the open-toed shoes, revealing bright red polish fitting in with her classic style sensibility.

Angelina Jolie, slide sandals, pedicure, red nail polish, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-PittAngelina Jolie out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jul 2019
A closer look at Angelina Jolie’s sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The humanitarian finished off her look with oversized sunglasses with gray lenses and a black Salvatore Ferragamo handbag with gold detailing.

While the mother of six was not accompanied by all of the kids, she was joined by two of them, 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. Knox wore a white T-shirt with shiny black pants. Vivienne sported a gray and white striped T-shirt, blue jeans and black high-top Converse sneakers.

Angelina Jolie, salvatore ferragamo bag, black tank top, everlane trench coat, slide sandals,vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-PittAngelina Jolie out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jul 2019
Angelina Jolie with her 10-year-old kids, Knox and Vivienne, in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to Knox and Vivienne, Jolie shares four children with ex-husband Brad Pitt: Maddox (17), Pax (15), Zahara (14) and Shiloh (13). The A-lister is in the midst of filming her latest project, “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”

