These Are Angelina Jolie’s Favorite Summer Sandals

angelina jolie
Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne visit a pet store in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie is a busy woman, with six kids and an inimitable career. So, when it comes to her style, she keeps things simple.

The 44-year-old actress was snapped at a pet store in Los Angeles on Sunday with her 11-year-old daughter, Vivienne and their pup. She wore a flowy cream-colored maxi dress paired with tan slides for the casual outing.

angelina jolie
Angelina Jolie wearing a cream-colored dress with tan croc-embossed leather slides by Gabriela Hearst.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jolie opted for her go-to favorite sandals this summer — Gabriela Hearst’s Franzine croc-embossed leather slides. The classic slip-on style, which retails for $525, also comes in navy, white and a gray python finish.

angelina jolie, vivienne pitt
Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne visit a pet store in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” star further accessorized her look with a blush-toned leather shoulder bag, sunglasses and minimal jewelry. Meanwhile, Vivienne, who has a twin brother Knox, sported dark-wash jeans, a white T-shirt and gray Nike runners.

angelina jolie, gabriela hearst Franzine croc-effect leather slides
A closer look at Angelina Jolie wearing Gabriela Hearst Franzine croc-effect leather slides.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

