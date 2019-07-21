Angelina Jolie Proves the Classics Never Go Out of Style in an LBD & Pointy-Toed Stilettos at Marvel Comic-Con Panel

Classic wardrobe pieces will never go out of style — just ask Angelina Jolie.

The 44-year-old showed off her sophisticated sartorial sensibility at a Marvel Studios panel during Comic-Con on Saturday in San Diego, Calif.

Angelina Jolie in a black dress and spiky stilettos on July 20 during Comic-Con. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jolie looked chic for the occasion in a one-shouldered black dress with cut-out detailing and a fitted silhouette.

The Academy Award winner teamed the dress with classic black pumps for a monochrome look. The shoes featured a pointed toe, with a spiky stiletto heel and a low vamp.

A close-up look at Angelina Jolie’s classic black pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The humanitarian pulled her look together with a gold ring and hoop earrings, wearing her brunette locks slicked back into a ponytail.

Angelina Jolie at a Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con in San Diego, Calif. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

At the panel, Jolie confirmed she will star in “The Eternals.”

“I’m so excited to be here! I think what it means to be a part of the [Marvel Cinematic Universe, what it means to be an Eternal, what it means to be in this family,” the actress told guests in the packed hall. “We’ve all read the script and we know what the task is, so we are going to work very, very hard.”

In addition to Jolie, the film will star Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani , Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff and Don Lee. Chloé Zhao was tapped to direct.

