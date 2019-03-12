Angelina Jolie Brings Her Kids to the ‘Dumbo’ Premiere, and Their Shoe Game Is Strong

Angelina Jolie and her children arrive for the premiere of "Dumbo" in Los Angeles.

It was a family affair at the premiere of “Dumbo” on Monday night in Los Angeles. Angelina Jolie made a rare red carpet appearance with four of her six children.

While Jolie chose an elegant Atelier Versace gown for the occasion, her kids Knox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt opted for more casual ensembles, and their sneaker game was strong.

Ten-year-old Knox, for instance, wore a blue suit with Balenciaga Kids Speed Trainer sneakers. The socklike shoes retail for $295. His twin sister, Vivienne, decided to go down the more classic route and wore a pair of Converse Chuck Taylors with jeans and a button-down shirt.

(L-R): Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt at the premiere of “Dumbo.” CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Zahara also showed off her trendy style by wearing platform boots with an exaggerated sawtooth bottom, which she paired with a sequin dress. Shiloh matched with Jolie by wearing a Versace hoodie and Jordan Brand sneakers.

Although Jolie is not in Disney’s live-action version of “Dumbo,” she is reprising her role as Maleficent in the Disney sequel, which hits theaters on Oct. 18.

