Angelina Jolie Spotted Twinning With Her Godmother in Neutrals

Angelina Jolie was spotted in Paris with her godmother, iconic British actress Jaqueline Bisset, both clad in chic summer looks. Jolie has spent most of this month so far in the world fashion capital.

Angelina Jolie and Jacqueline Bisset out and about in Paris. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star wore a gauzy off-white dress, a summer staple. Jolie accentuated the waistline with a thick brown belt that added a pop of contrast.

The 44-year-old accessorized with a pair of dangling chain earrings and oversize tortoiseshell sunglasses. On her feet, the Oscar winner sported a pair of nude pumps with thin heels and pointed toes.

Angelina Jolie and Jacqueline Bisset in Paris. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

Bisset, 74, matched her goddaughter in shades of ivory.

She sported an ivory suit complete with matching pants and blazer and an ivory shirt, which she accessorized with a gold charm necklace and a copper bracelet. For footwear, Bisset, a famed beauty of the 1960s and ’70s, wore a pair of Chanel cap-toe slingbacks with kitten heels.

Angelina Jolie and Jacqueline Bisset out and about in Paris. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

