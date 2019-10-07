Sign up for our newsletter today!

Angelina Jolie Surprises in Arty Purple Top & Classic Black Pumps in Rome

‘Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil’ film photocall, Rome, Italy – 07 Oct 2019
Angelina Jolie livened up her Monday with a bold purple blouse.

The 44-year-old actress — who typically sticks to a wardrobe of neutrals — made an eye-catching style statement at the photocall for “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” today in Rome, Italy.

Jolie sported a Givenchy spring ’19 couture look — a flowing pale purple top and black flare-legged trousers. The two-tone shirt had thin spaghetti straps and origami-esque folded panels.

Angelina Jolie wearing a Givenchy spring '19 couture look at the "Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil" photocall in Rome Oct. 7.
Angelina Jolie wearing a Givenchy spring ’19 couture look at the “Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil” photocall in Rome Oct. 7.
As for her shoes, the “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” star went with a classic: black d’Orsay pumps. The shoes featured an ankle strap, a pointed toe and an open back. Jolie accessorized with a thin gold anklet for a metallic pop.

A close-up shot of Angelina Jolie's pumps.
A close-up shot of Angelina Jolie’s pumps.
The mom of six posed on the red carpet with co-star Michelle Pfeiffer, who similarly sported black pants with pumps. Pfeiffer opted for trendy platform heels that gave her a boost in height, completing her look with a blush-colored, silky blouse.

Angelina Jolie (L) and Michelle Pfeiffer pose at the photocall for their new film in Rome, Italy.
Angelina Jolie (L) and Michelle Pfeiffer pose at the photocall for their new film in Rome, Italy.
When she’s not on duty, Jolie tends to stick with simple, understated shoes. In summer, the A-lister likes sandal slides from Salvatore Ferragamo and Gabriela Hearst; when the fall chill sets in, the Oscar winner swaps out her open-toed shoes for Everlane kitten heels and Aquatalia suede boots.

Click through the gallery to check out Angelina Jolie’s best shoe styles over the years.

