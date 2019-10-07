Angelina Jolie Surprises in Arty Purple Top & Classic Black Pumps in Rome

Angelina Jolie livened up her Monday with a bold purple blouse.

The 44-year-old actress — who typically sticks to a wardrobe of neutrals — made an eye-catching style statement at the photocall for “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” today in Rome, Italy.

Jolie sported a Givenchy spring ’19 couture look — a flowing pale purple top and black flare-legged trousers. The two-tone shirt had thin spaghetti straps and origami-esque folded panels.

Angelina Jolie wearing a Givenchy spring ’19 couture look at the “Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil” photocall in Rome Oct. 7. CREDIT: Marco Provvisionato/Shutterstock

As for her shoes, the “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” star went with a classic: black d’Orsay pumps. The shoes featured an ankle strap, a pointed toe and an open back. Jolie accessorized with a thin gold anklet for a metallic pop.

A close-up shot of Angelina Jolie’s pumps. CREDIT: Marco Provvisionato/Shutterstock

The mom of six posed on the red carpet with co-star Michelle Pfeiffer, who similarly sported black pants with pumps. Pfeiffer opted for trendy platform heels that gave her a boost in height, completing her look with a blush-colored, silky blouse.

Angelina Jolie (L) and Michelle Pfeiffer pose at the photocall for their new film in Rome, Italy. CREDIT: ETTORE FERRARI/Shutterstock

When she’s not on duty, Jolie tends to stick with simple, understated shoes. In summer, the A-lister likes sandal slides from Salvatore Ferragamo and Gabriela Hearst; when the fall chill sets in, the Oscar winner swaps out her open-toed shoes for Everlane kitten heels and Aquatalia suede boots.

