Angelina Jolie Channels 1920 Flapper Style in Fringed Dress & Silver Pumps on Tokyo Red Carpet

The ’90s seems to be the go-to decade for style inspiration these days — but Angelina Jolie is taking things a little further back.

The 44-year-old actress sparkled in a 1920s-inspired look as she hit the red carpet in Tokyo, Japan today at the “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” premiere.

Angelina Jolie attends the Japan premiere of the movie “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” Oct. 3. CREDIT: FRANCK ROBICHON/Shutterstock

Jolie wore a sparkly fringed gown by Ralph & Russo Couture that would have fit right in on the set of “The Great Gatsby.”

For shoes, the Academy Award winner picked out pumps to match the dress. The shoes were shiny silver stilettos with a pointy toe.

A close-up look at Angelina Jolie’s stilettos. CREDIT: FRANCK ROBICHON/Shutterstock

The “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” star was accompanied by Zahara, 14, and Maddox, 18, two of the six children she and ex-husband Brad Pitt share.

Zahara wore a black dress with a lacy skirt and halter neckline, which she teamed with black pumps. Meanwhile, Maddox looked dapper in a black suit with lace-up boots.

(L-R): Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt on the red carpet in Tokyo Oct. 3. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Jolie’s dress was straight out of the flapper era, her shoes were a bit more modern. Ladies in the 1920s tended to pick T-strap pumps and Mary-Janes to complete their glitzy looks, rather than the pointy-toe stilettos selected by the star today.

Joan Crawford in “Our Dancing Daughters,” 1928. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see some of Angelina Jolie’s best shoe moments over the years.

Want more?

Angelina Jolie’s Classic Black Pumps & Versace LBD Are the Chicest Pair at Disney Expo

Angelina Jolie Takes On the Head-to-Toe Beige Trend in a Sweater Dress & Sandals

Angelina Jolie Adds a Colorful Pop to Her Classic-Chic Look With Orange Sandals on Shopping Trip With Her Twins