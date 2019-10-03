Angelina Jolie Channels 1920 Flapper Style in Fringed Dress & Silver Pumps on Tokyo Red Carpet

The ’90s seems to be the go-to decade for style inspiration these days — but Angelina Jolie is taking things a little further back.
The 44-year-old actress sparkled in a 1920s-inspired look as she hit the red carpet in Tokyo, Japan today at the “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” premiere.
Jolie wore a sparkly fringed gown by Ralph & Russo Couture that would have fit right in on the set of “The Great Gatsby.”
For shoes, the Academy Award winner picked out pumps to match the dress. The shoes were shiny silver stilettos with a pointy toe.
The “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” star was accompanied by Zahara, 14, and Maddox, 18, two of the six children she and ex-husband Brad Pitt share.
Zahara wore a black dress with a lacy skirt and halter neckline, which she teamed with black pumps. Meanwhile, Maddox looked dapper in a black suit with lace-up boots.
While Jolie’s dress was straight out of the flapper era, her shoes were a bit more modern. Ladies in the 1920s tended to pick T-strap pumps and Mary-Janes to complete their glitzy looks, rather than the pointy-toe stilettos selected by the star today.
