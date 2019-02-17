Angelina Jolie Models Casual-Chic Style on Shopping Trip With Son Pax

Angelina Jolie is known for her classic style, and she went with a typically chic look as she stepped out for shopping with son Pax in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday.

The 43-year-old “Unbroken” director looked stylish a long brown Dior resort ’18 coat over a white button-down shirt and slim-fitting black pants with slits at the angles.

Angelina Jolie steps out alongside son Pax for shopping on Feb. 16. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the Academy Award winner chose classic black pumps with a pointed toe and low heel.

A closer look at Angelina Jolie’s black pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Changeling” star pulled together her ensemble with a pair of aviator sunglasses and a black Salvatore Ferragamo bag. She wore her long brunette locks down and accessorized with a statement ring.

Another look at Angelina Jolie’s ensemble. CREDIT: Splash News

The humanitarian was joined by son Pax. The 15-year-old was clad in a black baseball cap, a long-sleeved T-shirt and jeans. He wore unlaced Converse sneakers for a casual vibe.

Pax is one of six children shared by Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Jolie has made few appearances in the new year and hasn’t been on a single red carpet. However, she stepped out on Feb. 5 to the Kutupalong camp for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Angelina Jolie at the Rohingya camp in Bangladesh on Feb. 5. CREDIT: SUMAN PAUL/Shutterstock

The “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actress wore a silky black shirt, fitted black pants. Her look was completed by black lace-up boots with a ridged outsole.

Want more?

Angelina Jolie Shows Us How to Pull Off Classic Style at London Film Fest

Dame Angelina Jolie’s Outfit Has Royal Vibes at Queen Elizabeth’s Knighthood Anniversary Ceremony

Angelina Jolie Met With France’s First Lady in a White Dress and Classic Nude Pumps