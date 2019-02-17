Sign up for our newsletter today!

Angelina Jolie Models Casual-Chic Style on Shopping Trip With Son Pax

By Ella Chochrek
Angelina Jolie, celebrity style, street style, aviator sunglasses, dior coat
Angelina Jolie
CREDIT: Splash News

Angelina Jolie is known for her classic style, and she went with a typically chic look as she stepped out for shopping with son Pax in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday.

The 43-year-old “Unbroken” director looked stylish a long brown Dior resort ’18 coat over a white button-down shirt and slim-fitting black pants with slits at the angles.

Angelina Jolie, celebrity style, shopping, Pax, converse, sneakers, dior, salvatore ferragamo, coat, sunglasses
Angelina Jolie steps out alongside son Pax for shopping on Feb. 16.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the Academy Award winner chose classic black pumps with a pointed toe and low heel.

Angelina Jolie, black pumps, high heels
A closer look at Angelina Jolie’s black pumps.
CREDIT: Splash News

The “Changeling” star pulled together her ensemble with a pair of aviator sunglasses and a black Salvatore Ferragamo bag. She wore her long brunette locks down and accessorized with a statement ring.

Angelina Jolie, dior coat, high heels, pumps, salvatore ferragamo
Another look at Angelina Jolie’s ensemble.
CREDIT: Splash News

The humanitarian was joined by son Pax. The 15-year-old was clad in a black baseball cap, a long-sleeved T-shirt and jeans. He wore unlaced Converse sneakers for a casual vibe.

Pax is one of six children shared by Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Jolie has made few appearances in the new year and hasn’t been on a single red carpet. However, she stepped out on Feb. 5 to the Kutupalong camp for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) special envoy, US actress, film-maker Angelina Jolie during her visit to Kutupalong camp for Rohingya refugees in Teknuf, Cox's bazar in Bangladesh, 05 February 2019. According to the local media Angelina Jolie is in Bangladesh on a three-day visit to assess the humanitarian needs and some of the more critical challenges the country is facing as a host.US actress Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya camp in Bangladesh, Teknuf - 05 Feb 2019
Angelina Jolie at the Rohingya camp in Bangladesh on Feb. 5.
CREDIT: SUMAN PAUL/Shutterstock

The “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actress wore a silky black shirt, fitted black pants. Her look was completed by black lace-up boots with a ridged outsole.

