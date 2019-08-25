Angelina Jolie’s Classic Black Pumps & Versace LBD Are the Chicest Pair at Disney Expo

Head-to-toe black doesn’t need to be boring — just ask Angelina Jolie.

The mom of six attended Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. yesterday wearing an all-black ensemble that still managed to stand out.

Jolie sported a black Versace dress with sheer sleeves and a slit at the leg. She paired the LBD with classic black pumps, opting for sleek stilettos with a pointed silhouette. Diamond earrings by Yvan Tufenkjian added a subtle touch of sparkle to the ensemble.

Angelina Jolie on the red carpet at Disney’s D23 Expo on Aug. 24 in Anaheim, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Angelina Jolie’s black pumps. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

With this latest look, Jolie called back to the 2012 Academy Awards, where she wore one of her most memorable outfits to date. The A-lister was also clad in Versace that night, teaming her black velvetlike gown with Salvatore Ferragamo peep-toe pumps.

Angelina Jolie in Salvatore Ferragamo heels and an Atelier Versace gown at the 2012 Academy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to fashion, the “Maleficent” actress has long favored simple, never-fail styles — often choosing a neutral color palette consisting of black, brown, tan and white. With regard to brands, Jolie’s go-tos include Salvatore Ferragamo, Gabriela Hearst and Everlane.

At the D23 Expo, the Oscar winner promoted her upcoming film, “Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil,” alongside co-stars Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer. It was also revealed that Jolie is going to star in Marvel’s “The Eternals” with “Game of Thrones” alum Kit Harington.

