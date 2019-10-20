Angelina Jolie Channels Parisian Style in All-Black Look With Pointy-Toe Pumps

When it comes to style, Angelina Jolie is a big fan of the classics — like button-up coats, pointy-toed pumps and leather tote bags.

She combined all three of the above pieces with her ensemble today in Paris, where she’s in town for a Guerlain photo shoot.

Jolie wore a sleek all-black look on the Parisian streets, sporting a long coat over an eyelet dress.

Angelina Jolie out and about in Paris Oct. 20. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

For footwear, the mom of six selected shiny black pumps. The shoes boasted a pointed toe, a mid heel and a low-cut topline.

A close-up look at Angelina Jolie’s pumps. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

The “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” star accessorized with oversize sunglasses and a shiny black leather handbag with gold hardware.

The outfit nailed so-called “French girl style,” which was fitting given that Jolie was in the City of Lights.

French girl style favors the timeless over the trendy. The ethos involves investing in fewer pieces that can be worn in more ways — with items like skinny jeans and tailored jackets providing the basis for looks.

When she’s not on duty, Jolie tends to stick with simple, understated shoes. In summer, the A-lister likes sandal slides from Salvatore Ferragamo and Gabriela Hearst; when the fall chill sets in, the Oscar winner swaps her open-toe shoes for Everlane kitten heels and Aquatalia suede boots.

