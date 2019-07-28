Angelina Jolie Takes On the Head-to-Toe Beige Trend in a Sweater Dress & Sandals

Angelina Jolie is known for her classic style, but today she opted for a look that was both timeless and trendy.

The 44-year-old actress headed to a pet store with 11-year-old daughter Vivienne to pick up supplies for their rabbit.

Angelina Jolie goes to the pet store with daughter Vivienne July 28. CREDIT: Mega

The Oscar winner wore a casual oversized sweater dress with a hint of lace poking through at the bustline.

For footwear, the humanitarian kept the tan theme going, opting for sandals in a slightly warmer hue. The slip-on sandals featured a flat heel and a pebbled leather upper. Jolie showed off a polished red pedicure in the open-toed shoes.

A closer look at Angelina Jolie’s sandals. CREDIT: Mega

The “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” star pulled together her look with aviator sunglasses and delicate diamond jewels.

Beige is having a moment — with “it” girls such as Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin giving the neutral colorway its due. The head-to-toe tan ensembles correspond with another major trend of the summer: monochrome. Wearing one shade from head to heel is an easy way to elevate an ensemble, as it takes the guesswork out of putting together a look. The trick is ensuring a variety of textures — like Jolie did by mixing a knit dress with leather sandals — to keep an outfit from feeling boring.

Flip through the gallery to see celebrities like Kate Middleton, Kylie Jenner and Rihanna in monochrome outfits.

Watch the video below to see highlights from the FNAAs.

Want more?

Angelina Jolie Proves the Classics Never Go Out of Style in an LBD & Pointy-Toed Stilettos at Marvel Comic-Con Panel

Angelina Jolie Spotted Twinning in Neutrals With Godmother Jacqueline Bisset

Angelina Jolie Adds a Colorful Pop to Her Classic-Chic Look With Orange Sandals on Shopping Trip With Her Twins