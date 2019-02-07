Kim Kardashian, Winnie Harlow & More Celebs Turn Heads at the 2019 amfAR Gala

The 2019 amfAR Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City kicked off NYFW with a bang last night, with a number of famous faces stepping out for the glamorous occasion.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian turned heads in curve-hugging black Versace gowns featuring sexy necklines and thigh-high slits. The KKW Beauty mogul wore her favorite see-through PVC sandals, while her older sister reached for Gianvito Rossi’s pointy black patent leather Plexi illusion pumps.

(L-R): Kourtney and Kim Kardashian attend the 2019 amfAR Gala . CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Canadian-born supermodel Winnie Harlow made waves in a navy blue off-the-shoulder Marchesa gown featuring puffy sleeves and an embroidered trim. Gold sandals completed the 24-year-old Tommy Hilfiger ambassador’s look.

Winnie Harlow wearing a Marchesa gown with sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Model Emily Didonato was a vision in red wearing a crimson-colored Alex Perry dress and ankle strap sandals. Didonato shared with FN that when she’s not walking the red carpet in heels, she lives in sneakers. “I would wear them 24/7 if I could,” she said.

Emily Didonato CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Fellow model and Australian native Duckie Thot commanded attention in a white and green printed gown from Oscar de la Renta’s spring ’19 collection. The 23-year-old pulled her ensemble together with a pair of golden sandals.

Duckie Thot wearing a printed Oscar de la Renta spring ’19 gown with gold sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Michelle Rodriguez was also on hand sporting a sultry burnt-orange pleated high-neck dress by A.L.C. with gold metallic leather pumps featuring a classic pointy toe.

Michelle Rodriguez wearing a burnt-orange pleated dress courtesy of A.L.C. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ukranian-born actress Milla Jovovich, who was honored with amfAR’s Award of Courage for her long-standing support of AIDS research, wore a sequin gown, black clutch, turquoise drop earrings and open-toed sandals — all from Prada. Her go-to shoe style? “Pumps,” she told FN. “In every color under the sun.”

Milla Jovovich wearing head-to-toe Prada. CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

For more celebs on the red carpet at the 2019 amfAR Gala, check out the gallery.

