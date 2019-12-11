America Ferrera and Danai Gurira Announce the SAG Awards Nominations in Style

Nominees for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards are out.

SAG nominations were announced today by actresses America Ferrera and Danai Gurira from Los Angeles, airing live on TNT, TBS and TruTv, as well as at Sagawards.org.

Gurira wore a navy dress with puff sleeves covered in multicolored, sewn-on flowers. The “Black Panther” actress brought out the crimson color of one of the floral accents of her dress through her footwear. Gurira’s shoes were red pumps with a stiletto heel, suedelike upper and almond toe.

Danai Gurira CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

A detailed look at Gurira’s shoes. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Ferrera wore a tan and black zebra-print turtleneck tucked into a black midi skirt. The “Ugly Betty” alum completed the look with hoop earrings and metallic ankle-strap pumps.

America Ferrera CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock

A detailed look at Ferrera’s pumps. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock

Below, find the full list of SAG nominees. The SAG Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET. The production will be held in L.A. and simulcast live on TBS and TNT.

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role

Christian Bale as Ken Miles – “Ford V Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton – “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood”

Adam Driver as Charlie Barber – “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton as Elton John – “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck – “Joker”

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo as Harriet/Minty – “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson as Nicole Barber – “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o as Adelaide Wilson/Red – “Us”

Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly – “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland – “Judy”

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx as Walter Mcmillian – “Just Mercy”

Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers – “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”

Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci as Russell Bufalino – “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth – “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role

Laura Dern as Nora Fanshaw – “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson as Rosie – “Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson – “Nombshell”

Jennifer Lopez as Ramona – “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie as Kayla Pospisil – “Bombshell”

Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Motion Picture

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford V Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood”

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series

Mahershala Ali as Wayne Hays – “True Detective”

Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes – “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris as Valery Legasov – “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome as Korey Wise – “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse – “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee Blanchard – “The Act”

Toni Collette as Det. Grace Rasmussen – “Unbelievable”

Joey King as Gypsy Rose Blanchard – “The Act”

Emily Watson as Ulana Khomyuk – “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon – “Fosse/Verdon”

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson – “This Is Us”

Steve Carell as Mitch Kessler – “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup as Corey Ellison – “The Morning Show”

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister – “Game Of Thrones”

David Harbour as Jim Hopper – “Stranger Things”

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy – “The Morning Show”

Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret – “The Crown”

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth Ii – “The Crown”

Jodie Comer as Villanelle – “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss as Offred/June – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Comedy Series

Alan Arkin as Norman Newlander – “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky – “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader as Barry – “Barry”

Andrew Scott as The Priest – “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate as Jen Harding – “Dead To Me”

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose – “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Fleabag – “Fleabag”

Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Game Of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Comedy Or Drama Series

“Game Of Thrones”

“Glow”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchmen”

