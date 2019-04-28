Amber Heard’s Daring Red Carpet Look Includes Edgy Sheer Dress & Soaring Louboutin Pumps

Amber Heard isn’t one to play it safe on the red carpet.

And her goth-glam look at the Tribeca Film Festival last night was anything but expected.

The 33-year-old sported an edgy lace Claes Iverson dress with a completely sheer skirt and a lacy button-up bodysuit. For footwear, she went with spiky black Christian Louboutin pumps. The soaring shoes were black and gray with a shimmery finish and a pointed silhouette.

Amber Heard in a Claes Iverson dress with Louboutin heels at the Tribeca Film Festival. CREDIT: Andrew Morales/Shutterstock

A close-up shot of Heard’s footwear. CREDIT: Andrew Morales/Shutterstock

The “Aquaman” actress accessorized with thigh-high sheer stockings and teensy fishnet gloves. She wore her hair teased into a punky braid.

Heard plays a supporting role in “Gully,” which stars Jacob Latimore, Charlie Plummer and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as best friends living in dystopian Los Angeles. As they deal with difficult familial relationships and socioeconomic hardships, the boys descend further into a world of video gaming, drugs and hard partying.

Amber Heard hugs Brad Feinstein at the “Gully” premiere. CREDIT: Andrew Morales/Shutterstock

A closer look at Heard’s Louboutin heels. CREDIT: Andrew Morales/Shutterstock

Last night’s showing marked the world premiere of the movie, which began filming last March.

On the red carpet, Heard often steps out in Christian Louboutin pumps, favoring the brand’s classic So Kate style. The sleek pumps offer a glamorous finish to the “Friday Night Lights” alum’s red carpet looks — which often include bold dresses.

