Amber Heard Stuns in Red Leather Boots Alongside More Stars at the Chopard Party in Cannes

Amber Heard joined Priyanka Chopra, Izabel Goulart and more at the Chopard Party in Cannes, France last night.

For the event, Heard wore a deep red dress with a structured shoulder and high-leg slit from Elie Saab’s fall ’19 collection.

Amber Heard at the Chopard Party during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival , May 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Amber Heard’s Elie Saab boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She stuck with the same designer for her thigh-high red leather boots. Her Elie Saab shoes featured a pointed toe and a high heel.

Priyanka Chopra also was in attendance, wearing a head-to-toe Fendi ensemble with crazy structured heels from the brand. She arrived on the arm of her husband, Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Chopard Party during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, May 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Priyanka Chopra’s structured heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Izabel Goulart joined fellow attendees wearing a Julien Macdonald dress that left little to the imagination with its ultra-high leg slit and cutouts.

The model matched her gown with a set of black sandals and silver embellished sandals from Italian brand Alevi Milano.

Izabel Goulart at the Chopard Party during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, May 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The youngest member of the festival’s jury, Elle Fanning, arrived at the party wearing a pink princess-style gown from Vivienne Westwood.

Elle Fanning at the Chopard Party during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, May 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

