Amber Heard Stuns in Red Leather Boots Alongside More Stars at the Chopard Party in Cannes

By Claudia Miller
Amber Heard joined Priyanka Chopra, Izabel Goulart and more at the Chopard Party in Cannes, France last night.

For the event, Heard wore a deep red dress with a structured shoulder and high-leg slit from Elie Saab’s fall ’19 collection.

She stuck with the same designer for her thigh-high red leather boots. Her Elie Saab shoes featured a pointed toe and a high heel.

Priyanka Chopra also was in attendance, wearing a head-to-toe Fendi ensemble with crazy structured heels from the brand. She arrived on the arm of her husband, Nick Jonas.

Izabel Goulart joined fellow attendees wearing a Julien Macdonald dress that left little to the imagination with its ultra-high leg slit and cutouts.

The model matched her gown with a set of black sandals and silver embellished sandals from Italian brand Alevi Milano.

The youngest member of the festival’s jury, Elle Fanning, arrived at the party wearing a pink princess-style gown from Vivienne Westwood.

