Amber Heard’s Sheer Fendi Skirt and Mesh Louboutin Heels Are the Perfect Combo

A little black dress doesn’t have to be boring.

Amber Heard commanded attention in a sensual all-black look as she stepped out to the Planned Parenthood Spring Gala in New York last night.

Amber Heard wearing Fendi with Louboutin shoes at the Planned Parenthood Spring Gala. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The 33-year-old wore a sparkly black Fendi dress with a high neckline and sheer skirt. She covered up underneath the see-through skirt with a pair of lacy black fitted bike shorts.

Amber Heard attends the Planned Parenthood Spring Gala on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

For footwear, the blonde went with Christian Louboutin Follies Resille mesh pumps. The edgy shoes feature a fishnet-like pattern showing off the foot, with suede trim at the heel. The Louboutins — which boast a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel and a pointed toe — are now sold-out, but previously retailed for $745 on Net-a-porter.com.

A look at the star’s Christian Louboutin Follies Resille mesh pumps. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Heard wore the same sensual heels on April 27 as she stepped out to the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of “Gully,” her latest film.

At the premiere, the “Aquaman” actress teamed the pumps with a lacy Claes Iverson dress. The main difference between the two looks was the makeup. Heard went for a glam vibe last night in a bold red lip and teased hair. Last week, she kept it simple in a long blond braid and a soft pink lip.

Amber Heard in a Claes Iverson dress with Louboutin heels at the Tribeca Film Festival. CREDIT: Andrew Morales/Shutterstock

