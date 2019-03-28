Singer and VH1 Star Amara La Negra Loves 8-Inch Heels and Wants You to Stop Violating the ‘Girl Code’

Girls, it’s time to man up when it comes to wearing heels. That’s what international recording artist Amara La Negra has to say about women who let their bare feet hit the ground when they can no longer stand in stilettos.

“Never be… estas sucia (that’s dirty), never; That goes against the girl code — even if your feet hurt, thug it out,” the Dominican singer and star of VH1’s “Love and Hip-Hop: Miami” shared with FN.

Amara La Negra on the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Amara, who will celebrate her “Unstoppable” EP release Wednesday, has no sympathy for those who don’t prepare their feet for the worse. “Even if it’s going to the supermarket, I’ll have my chancletas (sandals) with me.”

Her release is a “crossover to the American market with a Caribbean undertone,” she explained. “It really talks to women and things that women can relate to: falling in love, falling out of love.”

Not only is her talent and charisma an unstoppable force that has attracted nearly 2 million Instagram fans, her shoe game, around 300 pairs in her closet, is just as fierce.

“I love stilettos; I feel the higher the heel, the better. I’m very feminine, I love pointy closed-toe shoes — it gives elegance,” she said, adding that her highest heel is 8 inches. “I’m open-minded about shoes except for wedges. I like to feel feminine, and there’s something about a skinny heel.”

Below, she chats about her favorite shoes, style advice and more.

FN: What are some of your favorite brands?

Amara La Negra: “I never shop by brand, I shop by looks. I recently invested $1,500 in shoes. I go more for style than brand names. Louboutins are classic, that’s a clean classic look to go with any wardrobe. Funny enough, Steve Madden has a lot of fun things for more affordable prices that can be fun as well. Balenciagas right now are really dope. I recently just bought myself some Fendis.”

FN: What’s something we would be surprised to find in your closet?

AN: “You can’t be surprised to find anything. Funny enough, I’m a fan of the 60s and 70s, so I love the big platforms they used to wear back in the days. I have shoes that are conservative — shoes that your mom would wear that you think wouldn’t go with my personality.”

FN: What is your fashion philosophy?

AN: “It’s about personality, style and how you put it together. Coming from a girl who couldn’t afford Gucci, Prada and Fendi, style is about the person, and I don’t believe in trends or following fashion statements. I wear what I like. Everyone’s looking the same. I’m also a fan of thrift shopping.”

FN: What’s your advice for people who want to develop their own fashion sense?

AN: “Just go for it and try it and don’t be scared of being open-minded. Don’t be afraid of trying new things — do what pleases you. These days we’re concerned about other people.”

FN: After you got your first big paycheck, what was your biggest splurge?

AN: “I remember exactly the day — the moment I got some real money — the first thing I did was bought a Gucci bag and it meant so much to me, and I bought my first pair of red bottoms. For so long I remember seeing these girls I admired and wanted to afford them. When I finally could, I bought six (pairs). I think it was a point to prove.”

FN: What’s the story behind your lucky shoes?

AN: “Those shoes were my old dancing shoes I used since I was 14 and my foot hasn’t changed. When I used to dance my mom made me save them, and thanks to that, when it was time to participate in ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ the Spanish version (“Mira Quién Baila”), I reused the same shoes. Those were my lucky dance shoes. I was able to use them in the past, and to bring them back made me feel like there was luck.”

