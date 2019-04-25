Amal Clooney’s White-Hot Fitted Dress & Nude Power Pumps Nail Office-Chic Style

An office-appropriate wardrobe can be difficult to perfect, but Amal Clooney seems to have the formula figured out.
The 41-year-old looked supremely chic as she stepped out in New York yesterday.
Clooney sported a fitted Zac Posen sheath dress that costs $1,490. Made of ivory bonded crepe, the short-sleeve dress has a geometric panel construction. She layered a cropped jacket on top for a more covered-up look.
For footwear, the New York University Law alum went with Jimmy Choo’s Imogen pumps. The sold-out style features a suede upper with notched kid leather trim and a high lacquer heel.
The Brit pulled together her sleek look with a brown Michael Kors tote bag and oversized black-framed sunglasses.
Yesterday’s outing marked Clooney’s second public appearance of the week, with her first coming on April 23 at the United Nations.
For that appearance, the barrister suited up in a similar ensemble, swapping the Jimmy Choo heels for a pair of suede Gianvito Rossi pumps. Instead of white, the mother of two had on black — stepping out in a sleek button-front Balenciaga dress.
While Clooney is known for her legal skills, she has also developed a reputation as a fashion influencer (she even co-hosted last year’s Met Gala). Fans love her sleek business-chic style, which often includes sophisticated power pumps.
