Amal Clooney’s White-Hot Fitted Dress & Nude Power Pumps Nail Office-Chic Style

An office-appropriate wardrobe can be difficult to perfect, but Amal Clooney seems to have the formula figured out.

The 41-year-old looked supremely chic as she stepped out in New York yesterday.

Clooney sported a fitted Zac Posen sheath dress that costs $1,490. Made of ivory bonded crepe, the short-sleeve dress has a geometric panel construction. She layered a cropped jacket on top for a more covered-up look.

Amal Clooney steps out in a white Zac Posen dress with nude Jimmy Choo heels in New York on April 24. CREDIT: Jo Robins/Shutterstock

For footwear, the New York University Law alum went with Jimmy Choo’s Imogen pumps. The sold-out style features a suede upper with notched kid leather trim and a high lacquer heel.

A closer look at the lawyer’s Jimmy Choo Imogen heels. CREDIT: Jo Robins/Shutterstock

The Brit pulled together her sleek look with a brown Michael Kors tote bag and oversized black-framed sunglasses.

Amal Clooney spotted in New York on April 24. CREDIT: Jo Robins/Shutterstock

Yesterday’s outing marked Clooney’s second public appearance of the week, with her first coming on April 23 at the United Nations.

For that appearance, the barrister suited up in a similar ensemble, swapping the Jimmy Choo heels for a pair of suede Gianvito Rossi pumps. Instead of white, the mother of two had on black — stepping out in a sleek button-front Balenciaga dress.

While Clooney is known for her legal skills, she has also developed a reputation as a fashion influencer (she even co-hosted last year’s Met Gala). Fans love her sleek business-chic style, which often includes sophisticated power pumps.

