Amal Clooney’s Beige Sandals Have Unexpected Chunky Cylinder Heels in Pink on Italian Vacation

By Hanna McNeila
Amal Clooney, white one-shoulder dress, black hat, beige sandals pink round cylinder heel, george clooney
Amal Clooney
CREDIT: Splash

Amal Clooney brought her classy style overseas while on vacation with her husband George in Venice, Italy. The human rights lawyer sported a summery look today in a white one-shoulder sundress and leather shoulder bag to match.

Amal Clooney, white one-shoulder dress, black hat, beige sandals pink round cylinder heel, george clooney
George Clooney and Amal Clooney in Venice, Italy.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com
Amal Clooney, white one-shoulder dress, black hat, beige sandals pink round cylinder heel, george clooney, legs, feet
Detail of Amal Clooney’s sandals.
CREDIT: Splash

Amal accessorized with a black sunhat complete with big sunglasses. She accessorized the look with a pair of dangling black earrings.

Amal Clooney, white one-shoulder dress, black hat, beige sandals pink round cylinder heel, george clooney
Amal and George Clooney in Venice, Italy.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

On her feet, Clooney sported a pair of beige sandal heels with a crisscross shape around the midfoot. The shoes were finished with a cylinder-shaped heel in a pink tone.

Amal Clooney, white one-shoulder dress, black hat, beige sandals pink round cylinder heel, george clooney
George and Amal Clooney in Venice, Italy.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The fashion queen was seen with her actor husband as they made their way from their Venetian hotel to a private helicopter ride. The “Gravity” actor wore a casual look in a pair of white khaki pants along with a short-sleeved navy polo and dark beige loafers. Clooney matched his wife while wearing a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Amal Clooney, orange gucci dress with flowers, italy, dinner with obamas
Amal Clooney in floral Gucci dress.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Earlier this week, the famous couple met with Barack and Michelle Obama on a double date in Italy. The group enjoyed a boat and meal together. Amal chose an orange Gucci dress with floral prints for dinner with the former president and first lady.

