Amal Clooney’s Beige Sandals Have Unexpected Chunky Cylinder Heels in Pink on Italian Vacation

Amal Clooney brought her classy style overseas while on vacation with her husband George in Venice, Italy. The human rights lawyer sported a summery look today in a white one-shoulder sundress and leather shoulder bag to match.

Detail of Amal Clooney’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Amal accessorized with a black sunhat complete with big sunglasses. She accessorized the look with a pair of dangling black earrings.

Amal and George Clooney in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

On her feet, Clooney sported a pair of beige sandal heels with a crisscross shape around the midfoot. The shoes were finished with a cylinder-shaped heel in a pink tone.

George and Amal Clooney in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The fashion queen was seen with her actor husband as they made their way from their Venetian hotel to a private helicopter ride. The “Gravity” actor wore a casual look in a pair of white khaki pants along with a short-sleeved navy polo and dark beige loafers. Clooney matched his wife while wearing a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Amal Clooney in floral Gucci dress. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Earlier this week, the famous couple met with Barack and Michelle Obama on a double date in Italy. The group enjoyed a boat and meal together. Amal chose an orange Gucci dress with floral prints for dinner with the former president and first lady.

