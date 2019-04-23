Sign up for our newsletter today!

Amal Clooney Is Ready for Business in Power Pumps and the Chicest Button-Down Dress at UN Meeting

By Ella Chochrek
Amal Clooney
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Amal Clooney is known for her style savvy — and the high-powered attorney is especially adept at business dressing.

The 41-year-old looked supremely stylish as she headed to the United Nations headquarters in New York today for a meeting on sexual violence.

Amal Clooney steps out for a UN Security Council meeting.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Clooney suited up in a black knee-length dress with short sleeves and buttons going down the front.

For footwear, the barrister went with pointy-toed suede pumps on a stiletto heel — an all-business choice that still packs a stylish pop.

A close-up look at Amal Clooney’s footwear.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of two accessorized with oversized sunglasses and a black leather workbag.

At the UN, Clooney participated in an important discussion about sexual violence during conflict. The human rights lawyer voiced her support for a Security Council resolution that would investigate sexual violence as a weapon of war; Oscar winner and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has also chimed in with support for the measure.

Amal Clooney engaging in discussions after exiting the UN.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Brit was one of the co-chairs of last year’s Met Gala alongside Rihanna and Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Fans love her pulled-together business-chic style, which often includes sleek power pumps similar to the ones she wore today.

Amal Clooney entering the UN headquarters on April 23.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Go-to shoe brands of the stiletto-loving NYU Law alum include Gianvito Rossi, Givenchy and Jimmy Choo.

