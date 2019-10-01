Amal Clooney Nails Office-Chic Style in Trench Coat & Power Pumps

When it comes to business-chic style, Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) is an expert.

The 41-year-old human rights attorney and philanthropist sported a office-appropriate look with a dose of personality today as she hit the New York streets en route to teach a class at Columbia University.

Amal Clooney wears a trench coat, purple dress and power pumps in New York on Oct. 1. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Clooney wore a beige and mustard trench coat layered over a royal purple dress.

For footwear, the barrister reached for classic black power pumps. The shoes boasted a slim stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a shiny leather upper. They additionally had a low-cut vamp, a feature that extends the length of the leg.

A close-up look at Amal Clooney’s heels. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

The New York University School of Law alum accessorized the look with a black bag and a pair of dark sunglasses with gold accents.

Pointy-toed pumps are Clooney’s go-to shoe choice when she’s on the go. The Brit was one of the co-chairs of the 2018 Met Gala alongside Rihanna and Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Fans love her pulled-together business-chic style, which often includes sleek power pumps similar to the ones she wore today.

Amal Clooney wears a trench coat, purple dress and power pumps in New York on Oct. 1. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

The St. Hugh’s College, Oxford grad has several favorite shoe brands in her arsenal, among them Gianvito Rossi, Givenchy and Jimmy Choo.

