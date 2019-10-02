Amal Clooney Looks Chic in Teal Outfit & Suede Pumps for Date Night

Whether she’s en route to the office or on the red carpet, Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin) always seems to know what to wear.

The 41-year-old attorney showed off her chic style sensibility last night as she and actor husband George went out to dinner in New York.

Amal Clooney wears a Zac Posen dress with gray suede pumps on Oct. 1 in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Amal wore a teal set — a short-sleeved top and flared skirt — from Zac Posen.

For footwear, the mom of two selected gray suede pumps. The shoes had a pointy toe, stiletto heel and low-cut vamp, a feature that serves to extend the line of the leg.

A close-up look at Amal Clooney’s gray pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

The British barrister accessorized with diamond earrings and a cream-colored clutch.

Amal and George Clooney out and about in New York Oct. 1. CREDIT: Splash News

Prior to date night, the New York University School of Law alum was spotted out and about en route to teach a class at Columbia University.

As she headed to work, Amal wore a beige and mustard trench coat from Proenze Schouler over a royal purple dress. She opted for stilettos at work, too, choosing classic black pumps with a pointed toe.

Amal Clooney wears a trench coat, purple dress and power pumps in New York on Oct. 1. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

When it comes to shoes, Amal is a major proponent of the power pump. The St. Hugh’s College, Oxford grad has several favorite shoe brands in her arsenal, among them Gianvito Rossi, Givenchy and Jimmy Choo.

