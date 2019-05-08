Amal Clooney Flaunts Toe Cleavage in Plexi Pumps With Gold Heels at ‘Catch-22’ Premiere

George and Amal Clooney may have skipped the Met Gala this year, but they did make a fashionable red carpet appearance last night at the premiere of Clooney’s new Hulu miniseries, “Catch-22.”

While the award-winning actor looked dapper in a classic black suit and glossy black shoes, his human rights lawyer wife went for a glamorous ’80s-inspired look from Oscar de la Renta’s pre-fall ’19 collection. The 41-year-old Lebanese-British barrister showed off a dark green silk-taffeta minidress with an asymmetric one-shoulder silhouette.

George and Amal Clooney at the premiere of “Catch-22” in Los Angeles on May 7. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, she reached for a pair of Gianvito Rossi’s Plexi pumps, which made their debut in 2014, the same year she wed the famous actor. The style, which comes with a price tag of $815, features transparent PVC detailing, a pointy black cap toe and a gold leather heel.

Amal Clooney wearing a dark green Oscar de la Renta pre-fall ’19 dress with Gianvito Rossi Plexi pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Beirut-born lawyer, who is a mom to 1-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, further accessorized with dangly purple earrings and a sleek black clutch bag.

A close-up look at Amal Clooney wearing Gianvito Rossi’s Plexi pumps featuring clear PVC and black and gold smooth leather. CREDIT: Shutterstock

