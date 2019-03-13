Amal Clooney Looks Stunning in a White-Hot Grecian-Style Gown at the Prince’s Trust Dinner

Amal Clooney and George Clooney wear complementing black and white looks for a special evening in London.

Amal Clooney had major plans tonight with her husband, A-list actor George. The fancy Hollywood couple made their way to Buckingham Palace in London for The Prince’s Trust Dinner, and their effortless style stole the show.

In honor of the special occasion, Amal got dolled up with a floor-length William Vintage strapless cape gown that draped around her figure perfectly. To elevate her ensemble without going over the top, she opted for a voluminous wavy hairstyle and accessorized with a tiny shiny silver clutch. Her shoes were hidden under the skirt’s hem, but no doubt were chic.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend The Prince’s Trust dinner at Buckingham Palace in London. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

George went with something more simple, allowing his wife to truly shine. He wore an elegant black and white suit with a bow tie and dark matching patent shoes. It was the perfect complement to Amal’s standout bold dress.

A handsome group of people post for a photo at The Price’s Trust dinner. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Throughout the evening, the duo posed with a number of different guests at the event — which was hosted by the Charles, the Prince of Wales — including actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Luke Evans, Josh Hartnett and more.

(L-R): Chiwetel Ejiofor, Luke Evans, Tamsin Egerton, Josh Hartnett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Amal Clooney and George Clooney at The Prince’s Trust dinner, which was hosted by Charles, Prince of Wales. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

It was quite the affair, but this isn’t the first time Amal has spent quality time with the royals. Just last month, she attended her friend Meghan Markle’s baby shower, where she made an appearance in a pair of golden stiletto pumps.

