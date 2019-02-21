Amal Clooney Pops in Red-Hot Jumpsuit & Gold Heels for Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower

Amal Clooney livened up the streets of New York with a cheery red look yesterday.

Stepping out to pal Meghan Markle’s baby shower at the Mark Hotel, Clooney sported a strapless red satiny jumpsuit from the fall ’18 Sergio Hudson collection. Given the chilly weather, the 41-year-old barrister had a black jacket draped over her shoulders.

Amal Clooney steps out for Meghan Markle’s baby shower. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

For shoes, the human rights lawyer went with gold Gianvito Rossi pumps with leather and Plexi detailing. The ultramodern shoes — which feature a 4-inch stiletto heel and a pointed toe — retail for $800.

A close-up look at Amal Clooney’s shoes. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

The mother to 1-year-old twins Alexander and Ella wore her brunette locks down and accessorized with silver-tone earrings.

Amal Clooney in a Sergio Hudson jumpsuit and Gianvito Rossi heels. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Other attendees at Markle’s baby shower included “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King, tennis star Serena Williams and “Suits” actress Abigail Spencer. The party included flower arranging as an activity, and Markle opted not to open gifts, as she wanted Prince Harry to be present.

Following the festivities, Clooney reportedly paid for a private jet to take her and Markle back to the U.K. The generous gift reportedly cost more than $200,000.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted en route to catch her flight clad in a dressed-down look. She wore a camel-colored coat over a black maternity jacket and Lululemon leggings. The 37-year-old ex-actress’ shoes were comfy Adidas Ultraboost sneakers — a change from the soaring heels she usually goes with.

